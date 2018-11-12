Grant Thornton to create 400 new Dublin jobs in the next two years

Financial services firm Grant Thornton is to create 400 new Irish jobs over the next two years.

The announcement was made at the company's new headquarters on City Quay in Dublin.

The company has re-located to the custom-built headquarters, leased from Irish Life.

The seven-storey building was designed by Henry J Lyons.

Occupying six of seven floors in the building, Grant Thornton says the move provides it with 115,000 square feet of floor space.

Key features of the new building include 360-degree views of the city. through the 994 panes of glass that make up the structure.

An artist's impression of the new Grant Thornton building on Dublin's City Quay | Image: Henry J Lyons

The company says new international expansion opportunities, a strong pipeline of projects and growing client demand are the driving force behind the decision to increase its Irish headcount by one-third.

Since 2012, the firm has grown its turnover by more than 130% to €110m - and has expanded from a team of 375 staff to more than 1,350.

Of the 400 new hires, half will be experienced candidates from industry.

The firm is looking for professionals from accounting and non-accounting backgrounds for positions in financial services advisory, tax, audit and consulting - as well as specialist areas such as cyber and forensics, technology and aviation.

New graduates will account for the remaining 200 roles.

The roles will be mainly based at Grant Thornton's head office in Dublin - with opportunities also at the firm's offices in Belfast, Cork, Galway, Kildare, Limerick and Longford.

Mick McAteer of Grant Thornton (left) and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe (right) at the company's new Dublin headquarters | Image: Shane O'Neill/SON Photographic

Managing partner of Grant Thornton, Mick McAteer, says: "We are delighted to announce 400 new roles over the next two years.

"With an exciting pipeline of international opportunities and client projects in Ireland, we are targeting 25% growth by 2020.

"Bringing the right mix of experienced and graduate hires to the firm is central to achieving further growth and success.

"The role of accountants is evolving, as is the regulatory, political and legal landscape, and the needs of our clients within that.

"We are trusted advisors to a growing Irish and international client base on just about every facet of their business today, across consulting and advisory services."



Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, who visited Grant Thornton for the jobs announcement, adds: "The financial services sector is a cornerstone of our economy, and Government is committed to supporting the creation of high calibre jobs in the sector through investment by firms such as Grant Thornton".