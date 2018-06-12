Government urged to take immediate action amid new illegal adoption fears

There are concerns that 748 more people could have been illegally adopted from St Patrick’s Guild, according to revelations in the Irish Examiner.

It comes after it was revealed last month that 126 babies were incorrectly registered in the 1950s and 1960s - some of whom still don't know they were adopted.

There are now calls for immediate action from the government, including a full time investigation unit and free DNA tests.

The Coalition of Mother and Baby Homes Survivors has warned that action must be taken before those affected pass away.

“We want the Government to be pro-active with these things and to admit everything that they know and get on with actually doing something about it for the living survivors,” he said.

“The single greatest message we are putting out there is ‘please get on with it’ because every day you delay these things, people are dying and that is grossly unfair to our community.”

He warned that the government is putting people’s lives at risk if they fail to tell them they are adopted.

“Every day that passes we are risking people’s lives in this country,” he said.

“The example I have used a couple of times is Angelina Jolie a few years back said she that there was a history of breast cancer in her family and as a result of that she had gone into hospital pro-actively and had both of her breasts removed.

“But could you imagine if somebody had turned around the next day and said actually, you were illegally adopted and that is not your family history at all.”