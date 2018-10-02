Government to open public consultation over plans to scrap daylight savings

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is to bring a memo to Cabinet, seeking approval for a national consultation on the issue of clock changes.

An interdepartmental steering group would lead the consultation.

It would inform the Irish position on a proposal to scrap or maintain the clock changes that happen twice a year.

It comes after a public consultation across the EU found the majority of Irish people were in favour of abolishing the bi-annual clock change.

The consultation received 4.6 million responses from all 28 member states - the highest number of responses ever received in any commission public consultation.

According to the preliminary results, 84% of respondents were in favour of putting an end to changing the clocks.

While 88% of Irish people who took part in the survey wanted the change abolished - with only 12% suggesting it should stay.

Other high rates for the removal of the change were seen in Croatia (90%), Lithuania (91%) and Finland and Portugal (both 95%).

The only EU member states which saw a majority wanting to keep the change were Greece Cyprus - at 56% and 53% respectively.

The European Commission has concluded that there is no point for Brussels to keep regulating seasonal time changes, and that member states should be free to decide whether they want to be in summertime or wintertime.

Most EU member states have a long tradition of summertime arrangements, which date back as far as the First and Second World Wars or to the oil crisis in the 1970s.

EU legislation on summertime was first introduced in 1980.

Since 2001, all member states have switched to summertime on the last Sunday of March and switched back to their standard time (wintertime) on the last Sunday of October.

Summertime is governed in Ireland by the Standard Time Act 1968, which was amended in 1971 by the Standard Time (Amendment) Act 1971 to provide for wintertime.

All EU member states are being asked to indicate whether or not they support the proposal - and whether they want to opt for permanent summertime or permanent wintertime from 2019 onwards.

In his recent State of the Union address, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker proposed to end seasonal clock changes in Europe in 2019.