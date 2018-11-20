Government receives report on future of National Broadband Plan

A report into the future of the National Broadband Plan has been received by the Government.

Cabinet ministers are expected to consider its findings this morning.

Peter Smyth's report examines the private meetings that then Communications Minister Denis Naughten had with businessman David McCourt, and whether or not they undermined the bidding process for the National Broadband Plan.

Mr McCourt is head of the Enet Consortium - the last group remaining in the tender process for the lucrative contract to roll out broadband to the entire country.

The controversy led to Denis Naughten's resignation last month, and the report into it has now landed on his successor's desk.

The Department of Communications received the report last night, and is now examining it with the Attorney General.

It's unclear if it will be published today after ministers see it.

The report has been eagerly awaited to see if the National Broadband Plan process can go ahead - or if, as Fianna Fáil thinks, it has been compromised.

The main opposition party has previously called for control of the plan to be transferred to a semi-state firm like the one behind Irish Water.

Fianna Fáil's communications spokesperson, Timmy Dooley, earlier this month said large-scale semi-States already have the experience needed to deliver massive logistical schemes.