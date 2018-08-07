Government considering plan to tax motorists based on distance travelled

Drivers could soon be taxed based on distance travelled instead of the amount of fuel they use.

The Government is reportedly considering the change to compensate for the expected loss of revenue from the ongoing rise of electric vehicles.

It is one of a number of schemes under consideration at the Department of Finance.

A report published by the department last month, warns that the “structural shift” to lower emission vehicles, particularly an increase in the use of electric vehicles, will “severely challenge the revenue base” from motoring.

Re-balancing policies

The report warns that “this is a longer term issue” and calls for an examination of all current road and vehicle taxes in order to find potential ways of “rebalancing policies in order to preserve the revenue base.”

“For example, in relation to replacing fuel excise duties the possibilities of shifting taxes to road usage should be considered in the context of the uptake of EVs or ‘super low’ emission vehicles,” it said.

However, the report notes that it is “not necessarily the case” that all future vehicle taxes should be based on road usage.

VRT

The report also calls for an examination of VRT (Vehicle Registration Tax) system to see how it could be upgraded for modern motoring.

One possibility put forward would be to change VRT from a “step-based to a linear-based system.”

The report said the introduction of Europe’s new WLTP fuel economy tests is likely to distort the VRT system.

It calls for any new system to be built in a “broadly revenue neutral manner” to ensure the Exchequer is not adversely affected.

It says the “environmental rationale” of motor taxes must be reinforced through a closer adoption of the polluter pays principle.