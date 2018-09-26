Government announces drop in numbers on social housing waiting lists

The number of people on a waiting list for social housing has dropped by 16.2% per cent in the last year.

New figures from the Department of Housing for June show that there are 71,858 people waiting to be housed.

That compares to 86,000 in the same month last year.

Every county, apart from Cavan and Monaghan, saw the number of people waiting for social housing fall.

According to the Government’s Summary of Social Housing Assessments, 71,858 households were assessed as qualified and in need of a social housing support as of June 11th.

It said every local authority in the country bar two - Cavan and Monaghan - saw a drop in the number of people on the waiting list.

The number on housing lists at the four Dublin local authorities dropped by 4,500 since last year