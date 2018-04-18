WATCH: Go bananas for National Banana Day

You can officially go bananas on Wednesday, as the country marks National Banana Day.



Now in its second year, the event is intended, in part, to give support to encourage better, more-healthy eating habits.

Orangisers say this especially relevant for young and growing children.

Its also hopes to encourage consumers to include bananas as a food or main meal accompaniment.

via GIPHY

Hosted by Fyffes, all proceeds raised will go to Temple Street Children's Hospital.

In Dublin, people can give their support by savouring quirky banana-infused dishes.

These include starters, main courses and desserts - which are being served through a pop-up Fyffes Kitchen at Spencer Dock Market (April 18th), Mespil Road Market (19th) and Sandyford Market (20th).

Those wishing to support with a €4 donation can do so also by texting the word BANANA to 50300, of which a minimum €3.25 will go directly to Temple Street Children's Hospital.

Take a look back at some classic banana adverts.

This one dates from the 1940s:

And these more recent Fyffes ads:

Irish fruit firm Fyffes merged with US rival Chiquita back in 2014.

The world's largest banana company is headquartered in Dublin - with other offices in Dundalk, the UK, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, North and South America and China.