Getting high on Coke? Soft drink firm 'watching' cannabis drinks market closely

Soft drink company Coca-Cola says it is "watching" the growth of the cannabis-infused drinks market.

However, the firm adds that it has "no interest in marijuana or cannabis".

In a statement, it says: "Along with many others in the beverage industry, we are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world.

"The space is evolving quickly. No decisions have been made at this time."

It was responding to a media report that it was in talks with Canada's Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Canadian financial channel BNN Bloomberg says the two firms are in "serious talks".

"Unlike other deals between alcohol makers and cannabis producers aimed at making drinks that will give consumers a 'buzz' similar to inhaling marijuana, Coca-Cola and Aurora would likely develop beverages that will ease inflammation, pain and cramping", the broadcaster suggests.

Aurora is a medical marijuana producer and distributor.

Coca-Cola declined to comment on further speculation.