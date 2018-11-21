German teenager loses new driving licence after only 49 minutes

A German teenager has successfully secured his driving licence... but managed to lose it 49 minutes later.

The incident happened in the town of Hemer, near Dortmund.

According to Märkischer Kreis police, the 18-year-old was caught doing 95km/h in a 50km/h zone less than an hour after being granted his licence.

He is said to have had four of his friends in the car at the time.

In a statement, police said: "Some things last for eternity... some for not even an hour."

Deutsche Welle reports the teen has now been banned from driving for at least a month.

He's also been ordered to pay a €200 fine, and told to take 'expensive' further driving lesson.

His driving probation period has also been extended in the wake of the incident.