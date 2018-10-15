German police free woman taken hostage by gunman in Cologne

Police in Germany have freed a woman who was taken hostage by a gunman in the main train station of the city of Cologne.

Reports this afternoon suggested an armed man had taken the woman hostage at a chemist in the station.

The city’s Breslau Square area was cordoned off with a large police presence in the area.

The city’s Hauptbanhof central train station was also closed off.

There were unconfirmed reports of shots being fired.

In the last few minutes, the Cologne Police said the incident was under control a woman was being treated for slight injuries.

They said the suspect was seriously injured in the rescue operation and was being treated by paramedics.

Investigators said the motive for the attack remained unclear.

