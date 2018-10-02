Gavin Duffy formally launches Presidential campaign

The businessman said his Presidency would largely be about helping Ireland's youth

News
Gavin Duffy formally launches Presidential campaign

Gavin Duffy launches his Presidential bid. Image: Sean Defoe

Gavin Duffy has formally launched his bid to be President.

The businessman said he wants to explore the boundaries of what the President can do.

He also hit out at Facebook and Google, saying they need to do more to protect young people.

Mr Duffy said his Presidency would largely be about helping Ireland's youth.

Speaking at his campaign launch this morning, he pledged to lead "a nationwide campaign in the schools of Ireland about healthy eating and exercise".

He observed: "I'm somebody that's had my own weight issues up and down over the years, so I'm very conscious of this - and I think the sooner you can tackle something, the better."

Mr Duffy insisted he won't be taking any corporate donations to fund his campaign.

He also noted he has a clean business record and has never had issues with tax or bad debts.

The Dragons' Den star - who is one of the four Áras hopefuls not putting up election posters - added: "The biggest expense on the budget that we saw was for posters - and quite clearly it became evident to me that people don't want posters.

"I have to say I was making a pragmatic decision... if people don't want them, if they are an eyesore to people.. but it [also] knocks around €200,000 off your budget if you're not postering nationally."

Elsewhere on the campaign trail today, President Michael D Higgins took part in his first canvas on Grafton Street in Dublin.

Senator Joan Freeman, meanwhile, visited a mental health facility in Tipperary.

Seán Gallagher also confirmed he will not be displaying any posters during the campaign.


4 Related articles
Senator Joan Freeman defends loan to finance her Presidential campaign

Senator Joan Freeman defends loan to finance her Presidential campaign

Seán Gallagher says 'Tweetgate' caused him to "momentarily doubt my own memory"

Seán Gallagher says 'Tweetgate' caused him to "momentarily doubt my own memory"

First debate of Presidential campaign takes place

First debate of Presidential campaign takes place

Higgins insists age not an issue as he launches Presidential campaign

Higgins insists age not an issue as he launches Presidential campaign