Gavin Duffy formally launches Presidential campaign

Gavin Duffy has formally launched his bid to be President.

The businessman said he wants to explore the boundaries of what the President can do.

He also hit out at Facebook and Google, saying they need to do more to protect young people.

Mr Duffy said his Presidency would largely be about helping Ireland's youth.

Speaking at his campaign launch this morning, he pledged to lead "a nationwide campaign in the schools of Ireland about healthy eating and exercise".

He observed: "I'm somebody that's had my own weight issues up and down over the years, so I'm very conscious of this - and I think the sooner you can tackle something, the better."

“I think 7 years is long enough for anyone in any job” says Duffy before not ruling out running for a second term if he was elected #Áras18 — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) October 2, 2018

Mr Duffy insisted he won't be taking any corporate donations to fund his campaign.

He also noted he has a clean business record and has never had issues with tax or bad debts.

The Dragons' Den star - who is one of the four Áras hopefuls not putting up election posters - added: "The biggest expense on the budget that we saw was for posters - and quite clearly it became evident to me that people don't want posters.

"I have to say I was making a pragmatic decision... if people don't want them, if they are an eyesore to people.. but it [also] knocks around €200,000 off your budget if you're not postering nationally."

Elsewhere on the campaign trail today, President Michael D Higgins took part in his first canvas on Grafton Street in Dublin.

President Higgins on his first canvass of the campaign on Grafton St #Áras18 pic.twitter.com/DkrEX5LKtx — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) October 2, 2018

Senator Joan Freeman, meanwhile, visited a mental health facility in Tipperary.

It is a pleasure to be in #Tipperary town today. Looking forward to visiting Cuan Croi Mental Health Facility. Cuan Croi provides a friendly and supportive environment for those with mental health difficulties. #Aras18 #VoteJoan pic.twitter.com/EjqN7wzdka — Joan Freeman (@SenJoanFreeman) October 2, 2018

Seán Gallagher also confirmed he will not be displaying any posters during the campaign.