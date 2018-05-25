Gardaí seek armed men who robbed empty cash box in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for information, after a cash-in-transit robbery outside a bank at Carrickmines Retail Park.

Shortly after 5.00pm, two men armed with a hammer approached and threatened a security guard.

They made off with a cash box in a waiting red Toyota Corolla car.

The car was located burnt-out a short distance away.

No one was injured during the incident, and it is understood the cash box was empty.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundrum garda station on 01-666-5600 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.