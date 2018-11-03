Gardaí release man arrested in connection with Kildare stabbing

One of the men arrested in connection with the death of a 34-year-old man in Co Kildare on Halloween night has been released without charge.

David Boland died after being stabbed on Duke Street, Athy in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The man, aged in his late 20s from the Carlow area, was arrested by Gardaí shortly after the attack.

This morning, Gardaí confirmed that he has since been released without charge.

Another man, aged in his mid 20s was arrested yesterday morning and remains in custody at Naas Garda Station.

Gardaí were called to the scene in Athy at around 5:30am on Thursday morning and Mr Boland was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where he later died.

It is understood Mr Boland arrived at the scene as a house party was underway.

Gardaí believe a “number of people” may have witnessed the altercation and have appealed for anyone who was in the area to come forward.

They have also appealed for passing motorists, drivers of white delivery vans and anyone who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.