Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe set to retire from force

Whistleblower Maurice McCabe is set to retire from An Garda Síochana.

According to the Irish Examiner, Sergeant McCabe - who has served more than 30 years on the force - met with an Assistant Commissioner over the weekend and applied for retirement.

The application was accepted, and the decision will come into effect from midnight tonight.

Maurice McCabe raised a number of concerns about policing in the Cavan-Monaghan district, as well as highlighting allegations of penalty points being quashed by senior gardaí.

Sgt McCabe's decision to retire comes less than a month after a report from the Disclosures Tribunal found that he was "repulsively denigrated for being no more than a good citizen and police officer".

The report was strongly critical of both the former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan and the former Garda Press Officer Dave Taylor – finding that both men were involved in carrying out a “campaign of calumny” against Sgt McCabe.

Mr Justice Peter Charleton also strongly criticised the child and family agency Tusla for its handling of a false rape claim made against Sgt McCabe.

The report praised the whistleblower as "a genuine person" who at all times had "the interests of the people of Ireland uppermost in his mind".

It added: "Maurice McCabe has done the State considerable service by bringing these matters to the attention of the wider public and he has done so not out of a desire to inflate his public profile, but out of a legitimate drive to ensure that the national police force serves the people through hard work and diligence.

"He is an exemplar of that kind of attitude."

Maurice McCabe said he was "thrilled" following the release of the report from the Disclosures Tribunal, but admitted some of the findings were "hard to take".

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has apologised to Sgt McCabe and his family on behalf of the State "for the manner in which he was treated over a number of years".