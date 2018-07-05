Gardaí "very concerned" for safety of man missing since March

Gardaí and Crimestoppers have launched a fresh appeal for information on 30-year-old man who has been missing since March.

Rafal Filipowicz was last seen leaving Portlaoise General Hospital on the morning of Friday March 16th.

The Polish national is described as being 5’ 11” tall, with short brown receding hair.

He has a tattoo on his right forearm and when last seen he was wearing a red polo t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured runners.

He left the hospital and travelled towards the Dublin Road.

Speaking today, Inspector Audrey Dormer from Carlow Garda Station said Rafal has not been seen since leaving the hospital.

“He has not contacted anyone and we are very concerned for his safety,” she said.

“I would urge anyone with even the smallest piece of information which may seem insignificant to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.”

Crimestoppers chairman Tim Dalton said anyone can call the hotline at any time without “leaving their name or personal details.”