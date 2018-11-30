Gardaí uncover stolen industrial machinery worth up to €500,000

Gardaí have uncovered suspected stolen industrial machinery worth up to €500,000 at a property in County Longford.

The machinery was found at a large industrial lock-up yesterday morning.

Gardaí said the uncovered items include industrial plant, tools, trailers, vans, cars, engines and car parts.

Investigators said some of the items have already been identified as having been stolen in the UK in recent months. They are now working to find out where the rest of the property came from.

Suspected stolen machinery. Image: An Garda Síochána

The scene has been sealed off as Gardaí carry out a forensic examination.

There were no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.