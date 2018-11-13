Gardaí uncover drugs worth €570,000 in Dublin

Gardaí have uncovered drugs worth over €570,000 in a series of searches in Dublin.

Investigators said a 34-year-old woman was stopped in Dublin 7 yesterday as part of an ongoing operation.

During the course of a search, gardaí found cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €20,000 and methamphetamine worth up to €22,000.

Image: An Garda Síochána

In a follow-up search at a flat on the North Circular Road, gardaí found cannabis, methamphetamine, amphetamine and cocaine with an estimated combined value of up to €528,000.

Gardai said two men were arrested at the scene.

All three are being held at Store Street Garda Station.

Image: An Garda Síochána