Gardaí have seized drugs worth around €335,000 in County Meath.

The drugs were found at a premises at Fitzherbert Woods in Navan yesterday.

The haul includes cannabis resin with an estimated value of €225,000 and MDMA worth around €110,000.

Three people - a woman aged 27 and two men aged 23 and 36 - were arrested at the scene.

They are being held at Navan, Kells and Trim Garda stations.