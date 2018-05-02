Gardaí treating death of Sligo mother as murder

Gardaí are now treating the death of a mother-of-three in County Sligo as murder.

The body of Natalia Karaczyn was discovered on the outskirts of the town yesterday morning.

The 30-year-old had been missing from her home at Crozon Park in Sligo since early on Sunday morning – with family members raising serious concerns for her welfare.

Her body was discovered in the Holywell area yesterday morning and was formally identified following a post-mortem last night.

Gardaí are not releasing the details of how she died for operational reasons.

A 32-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the investigation remains in custody at Ballymote Garda Station.