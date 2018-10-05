Garda suspended and Limerick Station searched over bogus insurance certs

A Limerick Garda Station is being investigated over the use of bogus insurance certificates.

One member of An Garda Siochana has been suspended and is expected to be interviewed over the coming weeks.

The Limerick station and 16 residential premises were searched as part of the operation last night and today.

The investigation is being conducted by the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Documentation, phones, personal computers and two vehicles have been seized.

No one has been arrested at this time and investigations are ongoing.