Garda speed checks taking place across the country for 'Slow Down Day'

Gardaí say they have identified at least three vehicles going 40km/h over the speed limit today.

'Operation Slow Down' got under way this morning, and will continue until 7am on Saturday.

The day is aimed at reminding drivers of the dangers of speeding, and to 'increase compliance' with speed limits.

Gardai have extra speeding checkpoints set up across the country over the next 24 hours as part of National Slow Down Day.



It's all about getting drivers to reduce their speed & saving lives on the roads

Almost 10,000 vehicles have had their speed checked so far, with 26 found to be travelling above the applicable limit.

Pearse Street Roads Policing Unit carried out 60kmph Speed Checkpoint on Stillorgan Road. Highest Speed detected 105kmph in 60kmph. Numerous detections.

Gardaí say notable incidents identified so far include:

70km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R445, Ballymany, Newbridge, Kildare

78km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R563, Faha, East Faha, Kerry

139km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7, Ballyadding, Ballybrittas, Laois

135km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M9, Danesfort, Kilkenny

109km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25, Loughaderry, Midleton, Cork

93km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N17, Falnasoogaun Or, Ropefield, Ballymote, Sligo

132km/h in a 100km/h Zone Minish, Killarney

144km/h in a 100km/h Zone N2, Monaghan

140km/h in a 100km/h Zone N2, Monaghan

Gardaí have also provided a partial list of the speed checks in place today: