Garda speed checks taking place across the country for 'Slow Down Day'

At least three vehicles have been detected at 40km/h or more over the speed limit today

Image: Stephen Murphy

Gardaí say they have identified at least three vehicles going 40km/h over the speed limit today.

'Operation Slow Down' got under way this morning, and will continue until 7am on Saturday.

The day is aimed at reminding drivers of the dangers of speeding, and to 'increase compliance' with speed limits.

Almost 10,000 vehicles have had their speed checked so far, with 26 found to be travelling above the applicable limit.

Gardaí say notable incidents identified so far include:

  • 70km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R445, Ballymany, Newbridge, Kildare
  • 78km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R563, Faha, East Faha, Kerry
  • 139km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7, Ballyadding, Ballybrittas, Laois
  • 135km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M9, Danesfort, Kilkenny
  • 109km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25, Loughaderry, Midleton, Cork
  • 93km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N17, Falnasoogaun Or, Ropefield, Ballymote, Sligo
  • 132km/h in a 100km/h Zone Minish, Killarney
  • 144km/h in a 100km/h Zone N2, Monaghan
  • 140km/h in a 100km/h Zone N2, Monaghan

Gardaí have also provided a partial list of the speed checks in place today:

  • N84 Derryadda Castlebar Mayo 100
  • R156 Balrowan (Pakenham) Killucan Westmeath 80
  • N15 Ballymagrorty Scotch Ballintra Donegal 100
  • N59 An tÁth Buí Maigh Cuilinn Gaillimh 100
  • R735 Chapel Clonroche Wexford 80
  • R200 Corratober Up Dowra Cavan 80
  • N67 Cloonbony Miltown Malbay Clare 100
  • N25 Ballyhine Barntown Wexford 100
  • R154 Scurlockstown Trim Meath 80
  • R513 Ballynamona Hospital Limerick 80
  • N22 Dromadeesirt Killarney Kerry 100
  • N4 Rockingham Demesne Cootehall Roscommon 100
  • N71 Burgatia Rosscarbery Cork 100
  • R736 Ballyowen Wellington Bridge Wexford 50
  • N62 Ballylin Ferbane Offaly 100
  • N22 Ballytrasna Macroom Cork 100
  • R522 Appletown Feohanagh Limerick 50
  • N2 Reaghstown Ardee Louth 100
  • R445 Ballaghmore Lower Borris-In-Ossory Laois 100
  • N15 Killygordon Lifford Donegal 100
  • N60 Ballintleva Facefield Mayo 100
  • R352 Moymore Tulla Clare 80
  • R358 Clonbrock Ahascragh Galway 80
  • R702 Ballymurphy Borris Carlow 50
  • R241 Drumaweer Greencastle Donegal 80
  • R446 Ballyeighter Aughrim Galway 80
  • N81 Glenaraneen Brittas Dublin 60
  • N71 Cappaknockane Enniskeane Cork 100