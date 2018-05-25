Garda speed checks taking place across the country for 'Slow Down Day'

At least three vehicles have been detected at 40km/h or more over the speed limit today
Gardaí say they have identified at least three vehicles going 40km/h over the speed limit today.
'Operation Slow Down' got under way this morning, and will continue until 7am on Saturday.
The day is aimed at reminding drivers of the dangers of speeding, and to 'increase compliance' with speed limits.
Gardai have extra speeding checkpoints set up across the country over the next 24 hours as part of National Slow Down Day.— Stephen Murphy (@Stephen_Murphy5) May 25, 2018
It's all about getting drivers to reduce their speed & saving lives on the roads pic.twitter.com/yhkG6ibrfc
Almost 10,000 vehicles have had their speed checked so far, with 26 found to be travelling above the applicable limit.
Pearse Street Roads Policing Unit carried out 60kmph Speed Checkpoint on Stillorgan Road. Highest Speed detected 105kmph in 60kmph. Numerous detections. FCP to be issued to drivers #SlowDownDay pic.twitter.com/62RYgHY38D— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 25, 2018
Gardaí say notable incidents identified so far include:
Gardaí have also provided a partial list of the speed checks in place today: