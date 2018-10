Gardaí have seized drugs worth nearly €600,000 in Dublin.

Gardaí said a home was searched in New Bancroft Place in Tallaght on foot of enquiries into the sale and supply of controlled substances in the area.

Druing the search investigators uncovered four kilos or heroin and a half kilo of cocaine, with an estimated street value of €595,000.

A woman in her 20s was later arrested. She is being held at Tallaght Garda Station.