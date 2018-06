Gardaí have seized a package of cannabis herb in County Westmeath.

Gardaí from the Mullingar drugs unit stopped a car at Grange Crescent in the Westmeath town at around 5:30am yesterday morning.

Investigators found cannabis herb worth around €25,000 in the vehicle.

A man in his 40s, the driver and only occupant, was arrested at the scene and it being held at Mullingar Garda Station.