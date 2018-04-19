Gardaí seek help finding 14-year-old boy missing for one week

Gardaí have appealed for help in finding a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for a week.

Jamie Walsh from Ashbourne in County Meath was last seen in the Clondalkin area of Dublin last Thursday afternoon, the 12th April.

He is described as being 5' 4" in height and of slight build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a tracksuit with a black jacket and black and white runners.

Gardaí say he is known to visit the Tallaght and Clondalkin areas of Dublin.

Anyone who has seen Jamie or can help in finding him is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600 or any Garda Station.