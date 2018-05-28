Gardaí searching for phone following murder of 18-year-old in Co Louth

Gardaí in Co Louth are searching for an iPhone that belonged to the young man who was found dead in the county on Saturday morning.

18-year-old Cameron Reilly was found dead in a field outside Dunleer after a night out socialising.

A post mortem confirmed he died in 'violent circumstances', and a murder investigation has been launched.

Detectives are searching for his phone - an Apple iPhone 8X (64GB) with a green hard back cover, space grey in colour - which could hold clues about his death.

They have asked local homes and businesses to check their bins in case it was disposed of over the weekend, and for anyone offered a phone matching the description to contact them.

Any drivers with dashcam footage from the area are also being asked to get in touch with gardaí.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041-987-4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, Fr Michael Murtagh - the parish priest of Dunleer - says the community is in shock following Cameron's murder.

He said: "People are openly weeping in the estate in which he grew up here, and there is a deep state of shock that such a nice young man should come to what is apparently a very difficult and sad end."