Gardaí searching for Jastine Valdez shoulder bag and iPad

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for help in the Jastine Valdez murder case.

They are seeking the public's assistance in finding her blue shoulder bag and her iPad mini.

The 24-year-old student was abducted in Enniskerry on Saturday and her body was found in Rathmichael on Monday.

Gardaí are also looking for dash cam footage from drivers who were in south county Dublin at the weekend and who may have seen suspect Mark Hennessy's black Nissan Qashqai.

Image of Jastine Valdez's bag released by An Garda Síochána

Meanwhile GSOC has revealed that Mr Hennessy was shot dead in the driver's seat of his car by a Garda officer.

The Garda Ombudsman said a post mortem found that Mr Hennessy was shot in the shoulder – and that the bullet then entered his torso causing fatal injuries.

Wounds consistent with self harm were also found on his body.

A Stanley knife was later found in the car. Both the knife and the garda service weapon have been recovered.

Mark Hennessy. Image: Facebook

A post mortem has revealed that Jastine died from strangulation and it is believed she died within 45 minutes of her abduction on Saturday.

She dropped her bag, phone and shopping during the attack in Enniskerry.

Gardaí are investigating whether Mr Hennessy went on a drink and drug binge just hours after her death.

A note containing the words "Puck’s Castle" and "sorry" found inside the black Nissan Qashqai car led Gardaí to Ms Valdez's body.

Hundreds of people turned out for a vigil for Ms Valdez in her home village on Tuesday night.

A memorial fund for the Valdez family has passed €110,000 from an initial target of €10,000.

All funds from the campaign – set up by Outreach Ireland – will go directly to Ms Valdez's parents to help them in the coming weeks.