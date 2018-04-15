Gardaí renew appeal over teenager missing from Kildare

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for help finding a missing teenage girl in Kildare.

17-year-old Olta Dodaj was last seen in Newbridge on Wednesday 11th of April at around 2:45pm.

Gardaí are specifically appealing to the Albanian community in Ireland.

Olta is described as being 5' 3'' slight build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a pink jacket, black jeans and grey converse runners.

Anyone with any information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045-440180, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.