Gardaí renew appeal over missing 89-year-old man

Gardaí have issued a fresh call for information on an 89-year-old man who has been missing for more than three months.

William Busher was last seen on January 4th in the Kilmore Quay area of Wexford.

His family reported him missing the following day.

He is described as being around 5' 10" in height and of medium build and short grey hair.

He is known to drive a 141-WX registered Brown Nissan Qashqai.

Gardaí are asking farmers and homeowners to check lands, sheds and outhouses.

They are also appealing to hotel and bed and breakfast owners to check their guest lists.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí at Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.