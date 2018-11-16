Gardaí renew appeal over 35-year-old missing for three weeks

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for help finding a 35-year-old man who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Khalid Elmusbahi was last seen on Main St in Newbridge, County Kildare at around 9:30am on October 28th.

He is described as being 5’7” in height and of medium build with brown eyes, with a dark moustache and tight cut black hair.

When last seen he was wearing a green tracksuit top, green pants, a Superdry black jacket and dark coloured boots.

Anyone who has seen him or can help in finding him is urged to contact Gardaí.