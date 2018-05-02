Gardaí renew appeal over 15-year-old missing since March

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on missing 15-year-old Christopher Mongan.

Christopher was last seen on Dublin’s Eden Quay on Saturday 24th March.

The teenager is described as being 5'6" in height and of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a blue jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Gardaí have said he is known to frequent the Clondalkin and Tallaght areas.

Anyone with any information on Christopher is urged to contact Gardaí.