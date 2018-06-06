Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to fatal crash in Clare yesterday

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to a fatal crash in County Clare yesterday.

A man in his 60s died in the crash on the M18 in Ennis.

Investigators said his red Ford Transit van hit a white Volvo articulated truck while travelling southbound between Junctions 12 and 13 just before 1pm.

Gardaí are anxious to talk to the driver of a dark coloured Opel Insignia saloon whom they believe may have witnessed the crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the truck was uninjured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100.