Gardaí make "significant drug seizure" in Co Meath

Gardaí say they have made another significant drug seizure as part of Operation Thor in Co Meath.

Officers were conducting a checkpoint on the N2 at Cushinstown, Ashbourne on Thursday when they noticed a car doing a u-turn and driving away.

They followed this car and stopped it in the vicinity of Kilmoon Cross.

While Gardaí were speaking to the occupants, the driver suddenly sped off and headed in the Duleek direction.

The car was then chased for some distance before it was forced to stop in Tullyallen in Co Louth.

Gardaí say they were "violently confronted" at the scene by one of the occupants.

A search of the car saw the discovery of cannabis with a value of approximately €10,000.

Two men in the car were arrested and detained.

One of them has since been released.