Gardaí issue separate appeals for help in tracing two missing people

Gardaí have issued two separate appeals for help in tracing missing people.

29-year-old Philip Power was last seen in Borris, Co Carlow yesterday evening at 7pm.

He's described as being 5'11" inches tall, of medium build with dark brown hair.

When last seen, Philip was wearing a burgundy coloured hoody top, dark jeans and navy converse runners.

His family are said to be seriously concerned, and anyone with information is being asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-913-6620, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Cork are calling for the public's help in tracing 16-year-old Jordan O'Driscoll.

Jordan O'Driscoll. Image: Garda Press Office

The teenager was last seen on Model Farm Road at around 1.30pm last Friday.

Jordan is 5'4" tall, and when last seen he was wearing a blue Helly Hansen puffy jacket, blue jeans and blue Nike trainers.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-494-7120, the confidential line or any Garda station.