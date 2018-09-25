Gardaí issue appeal over missing teenage girl in Mayo

Gardaí in County Mayo have issued an appeal over a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

Elaine Sweeney was last seen leaving her home in Westport at 8am last Wednesday 19th September.

She is described as being 5' 2" in height and of slight build with long brown hair and brown eyes.

It is not know what she was wearing when she left the house.

Gardaí are urging anyone with any information as to her whereabouts to contact them.