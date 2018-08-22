Gardaí issue appeal over missing Dublin teen

Gardaí have issued an appeal over an 18-year-old man who has been missing from Dublin since yesterday.

Denzel Ntomo was last seen in the Ballybrack area of the city.

He is described as being around 5'10" in height and of stocky build with black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a red t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners. He was carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Shankhill on 01 666 5900.