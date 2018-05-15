Gardaí issue appeal over missing 14-year-old girl

Gardaí are appealing for help finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since yesterday evening.

Anastasia Kriegel was last seen at her home in Leixlip, County Kildare at 5pm on Monday 14th May.

She is described as being 5'8" tall with black shoulder length hair, sallow skin and a slim build.

At the time she was wearing a black hooded top with white writing, black bottoms and black runners.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí.