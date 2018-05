Gardaí are appeal for information on a 38-year-old man who has been missing for around five months.

Sebastian Betka was last seen in the Pembroke St area of Dublin in mid-December last year.

A Polish national, Mr Betka is described as being nearly 6'2" with balding brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Mr Betka or can help in finding him is asked to contact Gardaí.