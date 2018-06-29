Gardaí issue appeal over 28-year-old woman missing for one week

Gardaí have launched an appeal for information on a 28-year-old woman who has been missing from her Dublin home for a week.

Vietnamese national, Thi Kim Anh Nguyen was last seen leaving her home last Friday.

She is described as being 5’ 2’’ in height and of thin build, with brown eyes and black hair.

When last seen, she was wearing blue denim jeans, a blue denim jacket, dark runners and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station 01-6666200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.