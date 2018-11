Gardái have issued an appeal over a 17-year-old missing for over two weeks.

Thomas Doyle was last seen on October 22nd.

He is described as being 5’10” in height and of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí said he is known to frequent the Dublin city centre, Tallaght and Dundrum areas.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to make contact with Gardaí.