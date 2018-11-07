Gardaí issue appeal over 15-year-old missing since Monday

Gardaí have appealed for help finding a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday.

Zi Cheng Zheng was last seen on Granby Place in Dublin city centre at 2pm on Monday 5th November.

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket.

He is described as being 5’ 5” in height and of slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

Gardai said he is known to frequent the Dublin city centre and Bray areas.

Anyone who has any information on where he may be is urged to contact gardaí.