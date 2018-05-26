Gardaí investigating after man's body found in County Louth

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man in his 20s was discovered in County Louth this morning.

Investigators said the body was found in a field off the Ardee road in Dunleer.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8:45am and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the scene has been cordoned off.

Gardaí said the man’s body will be removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a postmortem examination is expected to be carried out later today.

The Garda investigation is continuing.