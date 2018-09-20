Gardaí investigating after cash-in-transit van robbed at gunpoint in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery on a cash-in-transit van in Dublin yesterday morning.

The attack happened at Killiney Shopping Centre at around 10:36am.

Investigators said a man, armed with what they believe was a handgun, threatened a security van driver while another man waited in a silver Nissan Micra nearby.

No shots were fired and the attackers escaped in the direction of the M50.

The van driver was uninjured, however an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 9:30am and 11:30am and who may have information that can help the investigation to come forward.

They are particularly interested in talking to drivers who were in the area at the time and can provide dash-cam footage.