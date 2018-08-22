Gardaí investigating after 13-year-old boy stabbed in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed in Dublin.

A 23-year-old man was also injured in the attack at a house in Myra Close, Inchicore on Friday evening.

The assault is being linked to an ongoing row between feuding neighbours.

Detectives say they were wounded after two people entered the house at around 6.15.

Both victims have been treated for non life threatening injuries.

A number of people have been questioned in relation to the investigation and Garda inquiries are ongoing.