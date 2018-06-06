Gardaí investigating Mitchelstown pub death appeal for dash cam footage

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal over the death of a father-of-four at a pub in Cork last weekend.

37-year-old Patrick O’Donnell died following an altercation at Willie Andies pub in Mitchelstown at around 11pm on Friday.

On Sunday, a 27-year-old man was charged with his murder at a special sitting of Mallow District Court.

The court heard Michael Dinesen of Ardmhuilanne, Mitchelstown made no reply to the charge when it was put to him after caution.

He is due to appear again at Fermoy District Court this Friday June 8th.

This evening Gardaí renewed their appeal for information.

Investigators are particularly interested in talking to anyone who may have dash camera footage of the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.