Gardaí investigating David Boland murder make two more arrests

Two more men have been arrested in connection with the death of 34-year-old David Boland in County Kildare last week.

The father-of-one died after being stabbed on Duke Street, Athy in the early hours of Thursday November 1st.

He was treated at the scene and then brought to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise, where he died from his injuries.

Gardaí said two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested this afternoon in Athy. They are being held at Kildare and Newbridge Garda Stations.

It brings to four the number of people arrested as part of the Garda investigation into Mr Boland’s death.

A 20-year-old man has already appeared in court charged with his murder.

Another man who was questioned as part of the investigation has been released without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).