Gardaí investigate rickshaw and tyre fire in Dublin city

Gardaí are investigating after an early morning fire at a premises in Dublin city.

The blaze broke out at around 2.30am on Saturday on St Michan's Street in Smithfield.

It is believed tyres and rickshaws were housed in the building.

Image via @DubFireBrigade on Twitter

Both the Gardaí and the Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene.

7 fire engines & other units have attended this fire off Chancery St Dublin 1. Large volumes of smoke in area, as a precaution close all windows if you're nearby. Tyres & rickshaws are believed to be involved #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/qwRRwXwAS3 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 8, 2018

Seven fire engines and other units were there earlier off Chancery Street.

No injuries have been reported.

While it is not believed to be suspicious, Gardaí say they are investigating the incident.