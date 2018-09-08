Gardaí investigate rickshaw and tyre fire in Dublin city

Seven fire engines were at the scene

Image via @DubFireBrigade on Twitter

Gardaí are investigating after an early morning fire at a premises in Dublin city.

The blaze broke out at around 2.30am on Saturday on St Michan's Street in Smithfield.

It is believed tyres and rickshaws were housed in the building.

Image via @DubFireBrigade on Twitter

Both the Gardaí and the Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene.

Seven fire engines and other units were there earlier off Chancery Street.

No injuries have been reported.

While it is not believed to be suspicious, Gardaí say they are investigating the incident.