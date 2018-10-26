Garda human resources chief John Barrett suspended

The Executive Head of Human Resources in An Garda Siochana, John Barrett, has been suspended.

It is understood that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris requested the move from the Department of Justice, as the Head of HR is a civilian.

In statement, the force said it is an internal employment matter and they will not be commenting further.

Investigative Journalist with the Sunday Times, John Mooney, says the Commissioner has indicated he wants to radically reform the disciplinary procedures in the force.

He observed: "When the new Commissioner took position, he assumed control of various matters.

"He's publicly stated that he wants to reform and radically alter the disciplinary process in the guards - I suspect, and I would be well informed on this, that there needs to be serious amendments made to whistleblowing legislation."

He added that the suspension of a senior official is 'quite a serious move'.