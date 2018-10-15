Gardaí have "serious concerns" for wellbeing of 61-year-old man missing in Dublin

Gardaí have serious concerns for the wellbeing of a 61-year-old man who is missing from his home in Dublin city centre.

In an appeal this afternoon, Gardaí said Denis Lyne has been missing since yesterday, October 14th.

He is described as being 5’6’’ in height and of stocky build.

When last seen he was wearing a long sleeved trench coat, a blue and white checked shirt and dark trousers.

Gardaí said they have serious concerns for Mr Lyne’s well-being and have urged anyone who has seen him or can help in finding him to contact them.