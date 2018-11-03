Gardaí continuing to question woman over discovery of mutilated body in Dublin

Post mortem results are expected today after a man's body was discovered in South Dublin.

The mutilated remains were discovered at a house in Tudor Lawns in Foxrock at around 11:30pm on Thursday night.

Gardaí have arrested a woman in her 40s in connection with the investigation. They are continuing to question her at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

The man was in his 20s and it is believed he was originally from Africa.

It is understood he suffered a particularly violent death.

Dr Linda Mulligan leaves after examining the scene at Foxrock in Dublin, 02-11-2018. Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews

The Deputy State Pathologist Linda Mulligan visited the scene at lunchtime yesterday and the body was removed shortly afterwards

Detectives are carrying door-to-door enquirieIt is understood the woman was officially arrested just before 7am yesterday under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The act allows for up to 24 hours of detention; however that time period does not include sleep breaks.

Investigators are expected to decide today whether to release or charge her.