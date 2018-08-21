Gardaí continuing to question man over Dublin stabbing

Gardaí are continuing to question a man in his 30s in connection with a fatal stabbing in Dublin on Sunday.

A 63-year-old man died in the attack in Rutland Grove in Crumlin shortly after 8pm.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area around 8pm on Sunday to come forward.

Anyone with dashcam footage from the Rutland Grove or Connolly Hospital areas around the time of the incident is also being asked to come forward.

The main in his 30s was arrested on Sunday and is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.